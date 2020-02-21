Huntsville Police: Money stolen from memorial fund for slain officer Billy Clardy III

Thieves are targeting money raised for the family of a Huntsville Police Officer killed in the line of duty.

They stole almost $2,000 intended for the family of Agent Billy Clardy III.

"It was set up to help the family out, get them on their feet and make sure they can move forward," said Lt. Tony McElyea with Huntsville Police.

Police are trying to find the crooks and help the family that has become victims again.

"It is very selfish, and the family was very upset that somebody would do this to them," he said.

McElyea explained the grief Clardy’s family is going through, and not just once, but twice because someone repeatedly stole money raised to help them after his murder.

"One thing that you never want somebody to worry about is money when they are going through grief and sadness," he said.

The Huntsville Police Department set the fund up through Redstone Federal Credit Union days after his murder last December.

"The community comes out in waves and supports us," he said.

Days later, a thief stole from the memorial fund.

"We noticed there was a couple of withdrawals, and that's odd because there is only one person that has access to that account," he said.

McElyea showed us the withdrawal transactions that showed up on the online banking:

December 17: $1282.63

December 23: $450.00

December 27: $28.00

"It was very upsetting to see somebody would take something of this magnitude and take advantage of that account,' McElyea said.

He said the community's donations have meant so much to the Clardy family. McElyea hopes whoever is responsible realizes they stole from a grieving family still coping with a devastating loss.

"They need to understand what people are going through. And these accounts like these. These donation accounts are set up because somebody is going through someone very tragic," he said.

Huntsville Police are actively trying to track down who’s responsible. In the meantime, Redstone Federal Credit Union made some security changes to make sure the money is safe. It also put the stolen money back into the account.

WAAY 31 reached out to the credit union to find out how someone got into the account. Today we were told they are looking into and will get back us when they have more information.