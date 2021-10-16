Clear

Fall temperatures are back!

Thanks to a cold front that moved through Friday night, we are going to notice a big difference in temperatures.

Posted: Oct 16, 2021 7:00 AM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

Thanks to a cold front that moved through Friday night, we are going to notice a big difference in temperatures. 

Highs this afternoon only in the upper 60's! Dew points also dropped because of the drier airmass that moved in, meaning the humidity has left and it is going to feel cool and comfortable for any outdoor plans.

Expect a chilly night after sunset with lows in the 40's. Highs will remain in the upper 60's and lower 70's to round out the weekend and begin our next work week.

We'll be dry and sunny for the next several days. Our next rain chance comes Thursday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events