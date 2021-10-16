Fall temperatures are back!

Thanks to a cold front that moved through Friday night, we are going to notice a big difference in temperatures.

Highs this afternoon only in the upper 60's! Dew points also dropped because of the drier airmass that moved in, meaning the humidity has left and it is going to feel cool and comfortable for any outdoor plans.

Expect a chilly night after sunset with lows in the 40's. Highs will remain in the upper 60's and lower 70's to round out the weekend and begin our next work week.

We'll be dry and sunny for the next several days. Our next rain chance comes Thursday.