Fall sweeps in and rain moves out

A cold front is on its way! Showers and a few storms are firing just ahead of the front, which will be heading our way too. Bands of storms weaken to scattered showers by Wednesday. Still, any heavier rain can quickly lead to flooding on saturated ground.

Fortunately, once the front passes the rain begins to taper and the sun is back! If you're a lover of all things autumn, you'll be a big fan of this forecast. Temperatures will already be mild by Wednesday afternoon, but the real cool down comes Wednesday night. Lows fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Thursday morning and highs stay in the lower 70s during the afternoon.

High pressure keeps things quiet and sunny through the weekend and better part of next week. Highs gradually warm to the lower 80s next week, but the sunshine and gorgeous weather holds on.