Fall like weather all weekend

Fall is in the air across North Alabama to get your weekend started. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s this morning and will climb into the mid to upper 70s for highs this afternoon. Clouds will hold tough throughout the day, and there is a small chance that a few areas mainly east of I-65 could squeeze out a few sprinkles later on today. However, many locations will remain dry all day long.

The nice stretch of fall like weather continues just in time for the official first of day of fall on Tuesday. Highs will continue to hover in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the low to mid 50s. Some spots could even drop into the upper 40s Monday and Tuesday mornings! While it is most definitely "sweater weather" just yet, you might want to grab the jacket before you head out the door the next few mornings. Clouds that linger today will begin to break up Sunday, allowing for much more sunshine through midweek as well. By Thursday, the forecast gets a bit tricky, all thanks to the tropics. Tropical Storm Beta is currently in the Gulf of Mexico just to the east of the Texas coast. Beta is expected to skirt the Texas coast Tuesday and Wednesday as a Category 1 hurricane and straddle the Louisiana coast by Thursday. North Alabama could see some impacts from the remnants of Beta by late next week. Heavy rain would be the primary concern. However, the forecast remains far too uncertain to dive any deeper into specifics. Just know that rain chances will be back on the increase once again by Thursday of next week. We will continue to monitor Beta and any potential impacts we could see here at home in the coming days. If you have any interests along the Gulf Coast, consider taking additional tropical storm/hurricane precautions once again.