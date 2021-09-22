Fall is here and so are the Fall temperatures

Happy Autumn! Finally, we are tracking big changes in our weather pattern this morning. The much anticipated cold front is moving through North Alabama at the moment. On either side of the front, we are tracking some light to moderate showers. One cluster is situated east of Huntsville stretching into Marshall and Jackson Counties. Another line of light showers is just now starting to move into northwest Alabama as well. As the front progresses eastward this morning, we'll keep the shower chances in the forecast. Even though temperatures are in the low 70s this morning, we will only recover to near 70 later on! Skies will continue to clear and the sunshine makes its return in a big way this afternoon. Behind the front, winds gust out of the northwest will reach 20 to 25 MPH at times, which might add a bit of a wind chill for the first time this season.

The other headline will be the temperatures. As mentioned, afternoon temperatures will struggle to reach 70 today. With clear skies and a northwesterly breeze, overnight lows will dip into the mid 40s! This will be the coolest air we have seen since mid-May in North Alabama! The nice stretch of Fall weather is sticking around for at least the next seven days. Without a cloud in the sky, high temperatures are in the low to mid 70s to wrap up the work week. We may see a few more passing high clouds this weekend as temperature inch back into the low 80s by Sunday. Overnight lows will also warm to the upper 50s and low 60s. The best news of all: zero chances over the next seven days!