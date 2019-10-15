Falkville woman dies from injuries sustained in Lawrence County wreck

Alabama State Troopers say a Falkville woman has died from her injuries sustained in a crash on Oct. 1.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 1:50 p.m. on Highway 157 in Lawrence County. Troopers say Crystal Dixon, 28, was driving a 2003 Ford Expedition when she lost control and the vehicle overturned.

Dixon was transported to Huntsville Hospital, where she died from her injuries on Oct. 9.