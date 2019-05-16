Falkville police chief resigns

Falkville Police Chief Chris Free has resigned from his position.
Larry Madison, Falkville Town Attorney, said the resignation was a mutual agreements between Free and Falkville. It went into effect at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Madison couldn’t say if it is related to the FBI investigation of Free that was announced without detail in March.
Madison did say it was more on an economic decision because Free has been on leave for about two months and this is generating a lot of overtime for the department’s five officers.
A new chief has not been announced.
