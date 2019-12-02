Falkville police: Woman in custody in shooting death of husband

A Falkville woman is in custody as police investigate the shooting death of her husband.

Falkville Police say a domestic dispute may have led to the shooting on Cedar Creek Road at the couple’s home in Falkville about 3 p.m. Monday.

Falkville Police Chief Aaron Burgess said there was an altercation between a wife and husband. He said the wife grabbed a rifle and fired multiple times at her husband.

She then called 911.

“We were given a dispatch call in reference to a domestic disturbance,” Burgess said.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office also responded and assisted in the investigation.

Burgess said police are looking at all possibilities in this case, from self-defense to murder.

The victim was taken by helicopter to a hospital in critical condition and ultimately did not survive his injuries.

Burgess said a forensic analysis needs to be done to know how many times and where the man was shot.

The firearm was taken in as evidence.

“It was a 22 caliber rifle,” Burgess said.

Falkville police said late Monday that neither the name of the man or woman will be released until family members are notified.

Burgess said he can’t remember the last time something like this happened in this small Morgan County town.

“This is an extreme rarity, in the police jurisdiction of Falkville,” he said. “It's been years since anything like this has occurred.”

Police expect to return to the scene Tuesday for further investigation.