Clear

Falkville police: Texting drivers beware the “Cell Phone Terminator”

Courtesy of Falkville Police Department Facebook page

Texting drivers beware! The Falkville Police Department says it has some new technology.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 9:21 PM
Updated: Apr. 1, 2019 9:26 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

It's April Fools' Day, and the Falkville Police Department took advantage. On Monday, the department posted to Facebook about its new “Cell Phone Terminator.”

The department said it is employing a new technology to combat texting and driving. In the post, they said the “Cell Phone Terminator” is the first of its kind in the area, and it would be used to short circuit any phones used by drivers on public roads. 

“This is the cutting edge of Law Enforcement and we can’t wait to get our officers trained up.” one officer said. “We are the first agency to take the training. The supplier can’t get us on their training schedule until May because April’s full.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 46°
Florence
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 48°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events