Falkville police: Texting drivers beware the “Cell Phone Terminator”

It's April Fools' Day, and the Falkville Police Department took advantage. On Monday, the department posted to Facebook about its new “Cell Phone Terminator.”

The department said it is employing a new technology to combat texting and driving. In the post, they said the “Cell Phone Terminator” is the first of its kind in the area, and it would be used to short circuit any phones used by drivers on public roads.

“This is the cutting edge of Law Enforcement and we can’t wait to get our officers trained up.” one officer said. “We are the first agency to take the training. The supplier can’t get us on their training schedule until May because April’s full.”