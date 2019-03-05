Clear
Falkville mayor: Police chief on leave due to FBI investigation

Winkles said he can’t comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 3:19 PM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry, Josh Rayburn

Falkville Mayor Ken Winkles said the FBI is investigating Falkville Police Chief Chris Free.

Winkles said a motion passed unanimously at Monday night’s town council meeting put Free on paid administrative leave with full benefits.

Winkles said this doesn't mean Free is innocent or guilty, but the chief will be on leave through the course of the investigation.

