Falkville mayor: Police chief on leave due to FBI investigation

Falkville Mayor Ken Winkles said the FBI is investigating Falkville Police Chief Chris Free.
Winkles said he can’t comment further due to the ongoing investigation.
Winkles said a motion passed unanimously at Monday night’s town council meeting put Free on paid administrative leave with full benefits.
Winkles said this doesn't mean Free is innocent or guilty, but the chief will be on leave through the course of the investigation.
