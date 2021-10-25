Clear

Falkville man’s plea hearing for role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot delayed again

Lonnie Coffman (in box) (Image from ABC 33/40)

It was originally scheduled for Tuesday.

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 6:09 PM
Updated: Oct 25, 2021 6:11 PM
Posted By: Stephen Gallien

The plea hearing for a Falkville man charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has once again been delayed.

Lonnie Coffman had been scheduled to appear at a hearing on Tuesday to change his plea to guilty. But on Monday, that was rescheduled to Nov. 12.

No reason was given for the change.

Tuesday's hearing actually was rescheduled from an original September date.

Coffman has remained in custody since his January arrest when he was caught with several weapons in his truck in Washington, D.C.

Learn more about Coffman's arrest HERE

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events