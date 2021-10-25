Falkville man’s plea hearing for role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot delayed again

The plea hearing for a Falkville man charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has once again been delayed.

Lonnie Coffman had been scheduled to appear at a hearing on Tuesday to change his plea to guilty. But on Monday, that was rescheduled to Nov. 12.

No reason was given for the change.

Tuesday's hearing actually was rescheduled from an original September date.

Coffman has remained in custody since his January arrest when he was caught with several weapons in his truck in Washington, D.C.

