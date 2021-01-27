Falkville man’s bond set at more than $1 million on rape, more charges

A Falkville man received a bond of more than $1 million on rape and other charges.

Trenton Turner Reed, 26, is charged with rape, burglary and obstructing justice using false identity, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Police said this is related to a Jan. 19 call about a possible domestic violence and rape incident involving a minor at a residence in Decatur.

Reed was booked into the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $1,052,500.

Decatur police announced Reed's arrest on Wednesday.

The investigation is still ongoing.