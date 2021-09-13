Clear

Falkville man charged in son-in-law's murder

Thomas Dale Chapman Jr.

Bond was set at $150,000.

Posted: Sep 13, 2021 6:50 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

New information has been released about a Saturday night murder in Falkville in Morgan County.

Thomas Dale Chapman Jr., 58, was arrested and charged in the murder of Isaac Keola Rodgers, 31.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of Jim Henderson Road.

According to court documents, Chapman “called 911 and told them that he had shot his son-in-law, Isaac Rodgers, in the chest with his 16-gauage double barrel shotgun.”

Chapman said Rodgers was unarmed.

Chapman’s bond was set at $150,000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events