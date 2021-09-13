Falkville man charged in son-in-law's murder

New information has been released about a Saturday night murder in Falkville in Morgan County.

Thomas Dale Chapman Jr., 58, was arrested and charged in the murder of Isaac Keola Rodgers, 31.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of Jim Henderson Road.

According to court documents, Chapman “called 911 and told them that he had shot his son-in-law, Isaac Rodgers, in the chest with his 16-gauage double barrel shotgun.”

Chapman said Rodgers was unarmed.

Chapman’s bond was set at $150,000.