Falkville man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot seeks more time to reach plea deal

Lonnie Coffman (in box) (Image from ABC 33/40)

His truck was found with multiple weapons, ammunition and Molotov cocktails inside on Jan. 6.

Posted: Sep 1, 2021 4:02 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Falkville man arrested for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot may be nearing a plea agreement with the Department of Justice.

A motion filed Wednesday on behalf of Lonnie Leroy Coffman asks for one more week for his lawyers and the U.S. government to reach a deal.

“The parties have worked to reach a plea agreement however both sides agree a short period of additional time is necessary,” the motion states.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no ruling had been made by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Coffman was arrested during the riot and has been in federal custody since.

Coffman's truck was found with multiple weapons, ammunition and Molotov cocktails inside.

Read more HERE

