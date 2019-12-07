Clear

Falkville man arrested in connection with 'mid-level drug trafficking organization'

Investigators with the NE Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (Region F) seized 1 pound and 6.5 ounces of methamphetamine, a firearm and more than $20,000 in cash during their search. (Courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
Terry Wayne Thomason, 45, is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Posted: Dec 7, 2019 11:44 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A Falkville man believed to be connected to what law enforcement described as a "mid-level drug trafficking organization" is behind bars.

Terry Wayne Thomason, 45, was arrested on Thursday after the Morgan County Sheriff's Office in conjunction with other agencies involved with the Northeast Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (Region F) executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of Wilhite Road.

After searching the home, investigators discovered about a pound and 6.5 ounces of methamphetamine along with a firearm and more than $20,000 in cash.

Thomason was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine and was taken to the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $250,000 bond. 

