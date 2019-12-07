A Falkville man believed to be connected to what law enforcement described as a "mid-level drug trafficking organization" is behind bars.
Terry Wayne Thomason, 45, was arrested on Thursday after the Morgan County Sheriff's Office in conjunction with other agencies involved with the Northeast Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (Region F) executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of Wilhite Road.
After searching the home, investigators discovered about a pound and 6.5 ounces of methamphetamine along with a firearm and more than $20,000 in cash.
Thomason was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine and was taken to the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $250,000 bond.
Related Content
- Falkville man arrested in connection with 'mid-level drug trafficking organization'
- Multiple arrests made in connection with heroin trafficking organization
- Falkville police chief resigns
- Falkville falls in the quarterfinals
- Man arrested in undercover operation into Madison County-based drug trafficking organization
- Police arrest Huntsville man on drug trafficking charges
- Athens man charged with drug trafficking
- Crews rescue dog in Falkville house fire
- Morgan County sheriff: Falkville man facing rape charge
- 4 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Cullman County