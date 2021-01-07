Clear

Falkville man arrested during violence at U.S. Capitol

He faces 3 charges

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 11:38 AM
Updated: Jan 7, 2021 12:51 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn, The Associated Press

A Falkville man is among those arrested during Wednesday’s violence at the U.S. Capitol.

Lonnie Coffman has been charged with carrying a pistol without a license, unregistered firearm, and unregistered ammunition.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund is defending his department’s response to the storming of the Capitol.

In his first public comment on the mayhem from Wednesday, Sund says officers “acted valiantly when faced with thousands of individuals involved in violent riotous actions."

He says rioters “actively attacked” Capitol police and other law enforcement officers with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants, and took up other weapons.

Lawmakers from both parties have pledged to investigate law enforcement’s actions and questioned whether a lack of preparedness allowed a mob to occupy and vandalize the building.

The city's mayor calls the police response “a failure."

