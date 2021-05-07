Falcons Softball season ends with two losses at ASUN tournament

The following is a release from UNA:

KENNESAW, Ga., – Kennesaw State held off a North Alabama rally in the opener, then picked up a mercy-rule victory in the second game to advance in the opening round of the 2021 ASUN Conference Softball Tournament. The two wins send the Owls to the ASUN semi-final round next weekend while UNA ends its season with a 19-19 record.

In the opener, KSU plated single runs in the bottom of the second and third innings and took a 2-0 lead into the top of the sixth. The Lions had their best chance in the frame, loading the bases with one out.

Two singles by Katie Killen and Sidney Bevis put runners on before Harley Stokes reached on an error to load the bases. After a strikeout for the second out, Kalli Daniel drew a walk to push North Alabama’s first run across the plate.

KSU starter Melanie Bennett recorded a pop up to end the threat. She then struck out three straight in the top of the seventh to end the game.

UNA was held to three hits in the first game. Emma Broadfoot also led off the second with a double. She reached third on a wild pitch before three straight strikeouts by Bennett kept the game scoreless.

Megan Garst took the loss in the circle. She worked the first four innings, allowed two runs off seven hits. Maci Birdyshaw also pitched two scoreless innings for the Lions.

In the second game, the Owls led 2-1 after two innings before scoring seven straight runs to evoke the mercy rule. After scoring two runs in the bottom of the third inning, a four-run fourth broke the game open. An RBI-triple in the bottom of the fifth then ended the game.

North Alabama scored its lone run in the top of the second inning. Daniel was hit by a pitch before reaching third with two outs. She scored on a wild pitch to briefly cut the KSU lead to 2-1. A single by Stokes in the frame also proved to be the Lions’ only hit of the game.

Sidney Revels picked up the pitching loss after starting and working the first 2.1 innings. Birdyshaw and Alyssa Drogemuller also saw action in the circle during the second game.