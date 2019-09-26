Clear

Falcon faithful know how to vote for JP2

JP2 Falcons have represented Huntsville are player of the week every week.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Fans vote on al.com for their football player of the week for the Huntsville area. JP2 players have taken the cake each week. Seth Brown won in week one, with Sean Zerkle in weeks two, four and five. Joe Skarupa took the top player spot in week three. Talk about major fan support!! 

