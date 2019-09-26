Falcon faithful know how to vote for JP2

Fans vote on al.com for their football player of the week for the Huntsville area. JP2 players have taken the cake each week. Seth Brown won in week one, with Sean Zerkle in weeks two, four and five. Joe Skarupa took the top player spot in week three. Talk about major fan support!!
