Fake money passed at Elkmont High School

There's been another counterfeit money bust in Limestone County, but, this time, teens were involved.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, they recovered 20 fake $100 bills being used by students at Elkmont High School.

They say the fake money they found at Elkmont High was bought online.

“I hate to see kids getting into stuff like that," James Abernathy said.

That was Abernathy’s reaction when WAAY 31 told him students were caught passing counterfeit money at the high school, right across the street from his home.

“It’s bad enough that kids are getting exposed to everything else. And, now, they’re getting into fake money. That’s a bit overboard there," Abernathy said.

Abernathy told WAAY 31 he’s seen fake money at other places.

“The gas station down here, they’ve had it," he said. "Just about everybody has had it at one time or the other.”

And he’s not the only one.

“I know, at the dollar store, they were checking everything," Terry Hoback said. "Fives, tens, twenties, fifties, hundreds.”

But neither say they expected it to be found at a school--or being used by children.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, one student passed a fake $100 bill to another student and asked for change. That student gave him the change and then later realized the $100 bill was fake.

“Some of them will probably grow up and probably do the same thing, because they were exposed to it as a kid," Abernathy said.

After hearing the news, both Abernathy and Hoback say they’re going to be more cautious about the cash they handle.

“You can take money and feel of it and look at it, and you can tell if it’s real or not," Abernathy said.

“It really makes you want to keep a check on your own," Hoback added. "I think parents really should have a talk with their kids and let them know, you can’t just take money from just anybody.”

This is an ongoing investigation, and deputies are now warning everyone to pay closer attention to the money you're handling.

If you believe you might have money that's counterfeit, don’t use it. Instead, you’re urged to call the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office immediately.