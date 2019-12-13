Clear
Fairly quiet this weekend followed by a stormy Monday

The chance for strong to severe storms is once again looming in our forecast...

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 3:48 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Aside from Friday's all around gloomy, damp weather, we'll be pretty quiet in the short-term. On the other end of the spectrum, the next work week start out with ominously warm temperatures and rain and storms. Until then, both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly dry with cool afternoons.

As previously mentioned, Monday features the chance at not only rain, but strong to severe storms. Warmer air starts pushing into North Alabama later in the the day Sunday, keeping lows in the 50s through the night. On Monday, highs hit at least the upper 60s, perhaps even warmer. Temperatures plummet through the evening behind a cold front, the same one that'll bring the last round of storms and the threat for severe weather Monday afternoon and evening. Expect a threat for damaging wind and even tornadoes, along with up to 2 inches of rain. We'll keep fine tuning this forecast over the next 48+ hours, so keep checking back to WAAY-TV for continued updates through the weekend.

Conditions quiet quickly behind the front through the night into Tuesday. Lows drop to the upper 30s to start Tuesday morning, followed by highs that only reach the mid 40s. Temperatures hit the mid 20s Wednesday morning and it stays chilly through the end of the week.

