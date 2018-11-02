Clear

Facebook says Blackburn anti-abortion ad mistakenly removed

This is the second time an ad for Blackburn has been temporarily blocked on social media.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A spokesperson for Facebook says the company accidentally removed an anti-abortion group's ad supporting Tennessee U.S. Senate nominee Marsha Blackburn.

The nonprofit Susan B. Anthony List claimed Thursday that Facebook was censoring its ad. The 30-second ad raises questions about Blackburn's opponent, Democrat Phil Bredesen, and his views on abortion while calling Blackburn a "pro-life champion."

The Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit has endorsed Blackburn's campaign. Facebook's representative told the Tennessean "we're sorry for this mistake - the ad has been restored and is now running on Facebook."

This is the second time an ad for Blackburn has been temporarily blocked on social media. Twitter blocked a Blackburn campaign video last year that said she would stop the "sale of baby body parts." It later reversed the decision.

