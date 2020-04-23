Facebook donates $939,000 to Madison County school system

The Madison County school system announced Thursday that Facebook donated $939,000 to the system to help bring digital technology to every student.

In addition to helping with devices, a news release from the school system says Facebook’s donation includes funding to install mobile WiFi on school buses as well as access points to extend the WiFi range at schools. The school district plans to retrofit more than 90 buses with WiFi, the release said.

Statements included in the release:

MCSS Superintendent Allen Perkins stated, “Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, our school district immediately went into action to implement a distance learning plan for all students. We realized a significant portion of our students did not have access to internet connectivity and devices. Facebook is donating these funds to help make broader connectivity and equitable access a reality. We couldn't be more thrilled to have such an amazing community partner.”

“Huntsville is our home and we are honored to partner with the Madison County School System to provide immediate relief to students and families,” said Katie Comer, Community Development Regional Manager, Facebook. “We are committed to investing in the long-term vitality of this community, and we hope this partnership will help students continue their education from home.”