The massive donation will give each student a device to connect to online classes and WIFI will be added to more than 90 buses. Superintendent Allen Perkins called the 939 thousand dollar donation a "game changer for the district." Facebook became part of the Madison County community back in 2018 when they broke ground on their data center. Madison county has nearly 20,000 students total, many of which, district officials say don't have access to internet during the Coronavirus pandemic. Those students are picking up educational packets.
Related Content
- Facebook announces nearly 1 million dollar donation for Madison County Schools
- Madison County school gets multi-million dollar upgrade
- Facebook donates $939,000 to Madison County school system
- Multi-million dollar recreational complex under construction in Madison County
- Madison County road getting $1.1 million dollar safety improvements
- Madison County Schools to build multi-million dollar fine arts center
- Powerball winner donates half a million dollars to veterans group
- Madison County Sheriff asks County for about $4 million extra dollars
- Madison County Schools superintendent finalists to be announced
- Madison County Schools announces five finalists for superintendent position
Scroll for more content...