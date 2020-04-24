Facebook announces nearly 1 million dollar donation for Madison County Schools

The massive donation will give each student a device to connect to online classes and WIFI will be added to more than 90 buses. Superintendent Allen Perkins called the 939 thousand dollar donation a "game changer for the district." Facebook became part of the Madison County community back in 2018 when they broke ground on their data center. Madison county has nearly 20,000 students total, many of which, district officials say don't have access to internet during the Coronavirus pandemic. Those students are picking up educational packets.