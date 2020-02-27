Face masks low in stock in pharmacies around Huntsville amid coronavirus scare

With coronavirus on many people's minds, pharmacies across Huntsville are having a hard time keeping face masks on their shelves.

One South Huntsville pharmacy told WAAY 31 this is the first they've seen of something like this happen, and they're having to make major adjustments because of it.

"We've had people coming in left and right for them. We've probably had 15-20 people coming in today asking for them," said Sam Wheeler, a pharmacy technician at Pharmacy First.

And that was only within four hours of the pharmacy opening Thursday morning!

Wheeler said while face masks usually are popular this time of year, this year is different.

"It's already hard to get them, but when you tack on this other virus going around people are very worried about it and so they're trying to buy them as much as they can," Wheeler said.

Pharmacists said a lot of customers are wanting to buy, but manufacturers don't have any left in stock.

Right now, they're buying general purpose masks but even those are low in stock.

"We order from two of the biggest wholesalers in the country and neither of them are able to keep them in stock," Wheeler said.

One customer told WAAY 31 he thinks a lot of people are going overboard.

"To many people are overreacting and therefore depleting the existing supply of masks available for the general public," said Ralph Shuey, a customer at the pharmacy.

But, Shuey says he'll probably still keep a box of face masks at home just in case things do get worse.

"We might have one at the house just in case anything happens, but I'm probably wasting money," he said.

Here’s what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has to say about the use of face masks:

CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.

Face masks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others.

The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).