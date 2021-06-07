FSU too 'Mudge' for The Tide

Kaley Mudge went 5 for 5, and Florida State beat Alabama 8-5 to advance to the Women’s College World Series final. The 10th-seeded Seminoles will play top-seeded Oklahoma in a best-of-three series starting Tuesday. The Sooners beat Odicci Alexander and James Madison 7-1 in the other semifinal. Oklahoma is going for its fifth national title. Florida State won its only championship in 2018. Both teams lost their World Series openers before winning four consecutive elimination games to advance.
Alabama falls in Women's College World Series semis.
Posted: Jun 7, 2021 9:37 PM
