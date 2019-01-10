Huntsville fire working to put out a fire at city landfill

Huntsville Fire and Rescue are working to put out a fire at the Huntsville City Landfill.
The call came in after 2:00 Thursday morning. When officials arrived to the scene, they found a fire burning in a pile of garbage. Crews told WAAY 31 they are concerned this fire could burn for a long period of time. We have learned there are no injuries and no equipment has been damaged. Officials told us right now, they’re not sure how the fire started.
This is a developing story.
