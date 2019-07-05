FDA concerned sunscreen chemicals are being absorbed into blood

Some chemicals in sunscreens are absorbed into your body at higher levels than what the Food and Drug Administration recommends.

A study found certain chemicals will absorb into the blood quickly and reach higher levels that need more safety testing.

"Squamous on my arm and certain other things to be cut would pop up, so it's very important to wear it everyday," Jeanette Ware, an avid sunscreen user, says.

Ware puts sunscreen on everyday, especially after facing a battle with skin cancer. She says there are times it's made her feel sick.

"I've had an experience where I've gotten a little nauseous and dizzy and sick from afterwards, putting the sunscreen on," Ware said.

The FDA study also revealed just one day of sunscreen application is enough for four chemicals to exceed the recommended levels.

Dr. Kishore Yellumahanthi is a Dermatologist in Huntsville and says the health effects are still unclear, but recommends using sunscreen only on exposed areas.

"That in turn makes sure the amount of sunscreen that's being absorbed into the bloodstream is also minimized," Dr. Yellumahanthi said.

Oxybenzone and Avobenzone are common chemicals found in sunscreens that are being investigated for its blood absorption.

There are other sunscreens available that use mineral-based ingredients instead.

"The chemical ones, they act more like a sponge, they filter the harmful U.V. rays," Dr. Yellumahanthi said.

Ware is prepared to do her homework on sunscreens.

"You've got to look into which one to pick and which one is the right one for you," Ware said.

Health professionals recommend you still use chemical sunscreens compared to no sun protection at all. The study does not make any suggestions, but says more testing is needed.