FDA issues list of recalled dog foods

The dry dog foods potentially have toxic levels of Vitamin D

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 2:42 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The FDA has issued a long list of dog foods you'll want to keep out of your pet's dish.

Nine different brands are affected by several recent recalls. They can be found at places like Kroger, King Soopers and Sunshine Mills, which has a factory based in Red Bay.

The dry dog foods potentially have toxic levels of Vitamin D, which can cause vomiting, loss of appetite and even death.

For a more complete list of the brands and flavors affected, click HERE.

