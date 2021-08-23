FDA grants full approval to Pfizer vaccine, the impact that has on North Alabama

On Monday, the FDA granted full authorization of the Pfizer vaccine.

Alabama's vaccination rate remains one of the lowest in the nation. Dr. Karen Landers, a health officer with the Alabama Department of Public Health, said everyone has waited anxiously to have a fully approved coronavirus vaccine.

Dr. Landers said there are some people that were looking for the vaccine to be fully approved, before rolling up their sleeve.

"I've heard people say in my role as a physician say that they're not going to take anything until it's fully approved, and now, Pfizer is fully approved, so again this gives the opportunity for persons to be able to take a fully approved product," said Dr. Landers.

For individuals that remain vaccine-hesitant, Dr. Landers said extensive studies are done in order for a vaccine to get full authorization.

The FDA worked through the process as quickly as they could, but no shortcuts were taken. For the vaccine to be fully approved, it faces a number of trials and research.

"This was obviously a situation where the FDA worked diligently through their process as expediently as they could, devoting time to this in the matter deemed most urgent to get complete approval," said Dr. Landers.

Full FDA authorization of the Pfizer vaccine accounts for those 16 and older. The 12 to 15 age group has not yet been submitted for full FDA approval.

For children under the age of 12, the FDA still has not given emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine.

Now that Pfizer has full FDA approval, businesses and other entities may start mandating the vaccine.

Dr. Landers said that is a choice up to individual entities and the policies they outline.

On Monday, the Pentagon announced they will require active service members to get the vaccine. They're now among a list of corporations that have already mandated the vaccine for their employees. So far, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Disney, United Airlines, and Walmart are mandating employees get the coronavirus vaccine.

WAAY31 reached out to one of North Alabama's largest employers, Mazda Toyota, to learn if they had any plans for a vaccine mandate. They have not responded.

"We do understand that some entities may be following through on this related to their own policies and of course, those are the policies in relation to the organization," said Dr. Landers.

Outside of businesses, there are schools. New York City schools already announced a vaccine mandate for teachers and staff.

Dr. Landers said ADPH does not have plans to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccines in the state.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation study, 31% of unvaccinated people said they would get the vaccine if it were fully authorized by the FDA. 49% said they'd wait and see.