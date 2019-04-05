Food and Drug Administration explores link between vaping and seizures

The Food and Drug Administration says it's found 35 cases in the last decade, linking vaping to seizures. Most of those cases involve teens or young adults and could be caused by tobacco poisoning.

In 2018, the administration called teen vaping an epidemic, saying it had spiked nearly 80 percent in high schoolers and 50 percent in middle schoolers in the last year.

The Food and Drug Administration admits more study needs to be done on the vaping and seizures. People WAAY 31 talked to Friday said they won't be surprised if more negative side effects of e-cigarettes are discovered in the near future

The numbers don't surprise one Marshall County man, Larry Cook. He says companies aren't doing enough to keep these products away from teens.

"I don't think it's a good thing to do," said Cook. "My granddaughter was doing it for a long time until she got caught."

Journey Oden is 17-years-old. The Albertville teen said she doesn't smoke or use e-cigarettes, but a lot of her friends vape.

"I don't think its a good thing to do," said Oden. "They're in it to make money, so they're still going to advertise the product."

Despite more and more of her peers smoking e-cigs, Oden is staying away the products.

"Just because it has a lot of negative health effects, and I don't support it at all," said Oden.