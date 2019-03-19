Clear
FDA approves drug for treating postpartum depression

FDA

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 7:58 PM
Posted By: AP

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug specifically developed for severe depression after childbirth.

The agency on Tuesday approved Sage Therapeutics' Zulresso (ZUHL'-ress-oh), an IV drug given over 2 ½ days.

In a company-funded study of new mothers with moderate or severe postpartum depression, half the women given Zulresso had depression end within 2 ½ days, about double the rate of those in a comparison group given dummy treatments.

Postpartum depression affects about 400,000 American women a year. It's often treated with antidepressants, though they can take several weeks to help and don't always work.

Sage said Zulresso will cost $34,000 without insurance, plus costs for the stay in a hospital or infusion center.

