FDA alert issued for possible hepatitis A contamination of Bauer’s Candies Modjeskas

The FDA has issued an alert to consumers of the possible hepatitis A contamination of Bauer’s Candies Modjeskas, the individually wrapped marshmallow candy dipped in chocolate or caramel.

Consumers are advised not to eat and to throw away any of the candy that was purchased after November 14, 2018, because a worker in the facility did test positive for hepatitis A.

The candy is available at retail locations and can also be purchased from QVC and BauersCandy.com. The FDA is working with Bauer’s Candies, which is based out of Kentucky, on a voluntary recall of the affected candy. There are currently no reports of anyone who has contracted hepatitis A through the consumption of these candies.

The FDA says the risk of hepatitis A transmission from eating the candy is low, but it recommends that anyone who ate Bauer’s Candies Modjeskas purchased after November 14, 2018 and has not been vaccinated for hepatitis A consult a health-care professional.

The Alabama Department of Public Health released a statement Wednesday morning that it is continuing to investigate multiple hepatitis A cases in Jackson and DeKalb counties that could spread to other nearby counties. For more information about this outbreak, click HERE.