FDA: Federal law changes age of sale of tobacco products to 21

A new federal law should have stopped smokers younger than 21 from buying tobacco products Friday.
The Food and Drug Administration says Friday is the day an increase of the minimum age to buy tobacco products goes into effect across the country.
Parents in Huntsville agree that the age should be raised.
"I don’t agree with smoking. Nothing good can come from it," said Rodney Karrick, parent.
President Donald Trump signed legislation on December 20th that raised the federal minimum age of sale of tobacco products to 21. According to the FDA’s website that means it is now illegal for a retailer to sell cigarettes, cigars, and e-cigarettes to anyone under 21. Parents say the change is a welcomed one.
"It causes cancer, it costs your kids money, and second hand smoke affects us that don’t smoke," said Rodney Karrick, parent.
WAAY 31 reached out to the Alabama ABC offices for a comment on the change and have not heard back.
