Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

FBI report shows 17 percent spike in hate crimes in 2017

The FBI says hate crimes reports were up about 17 percent in 2017, marking a rise for the third year in a row.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 10:41 AM
Posted By: Michael Balsamo

NEW YORK (AP) - The FBI says hate crimes reports were up about 17 percent in 2017, marking a rise for the third year in a row.

An annual report shows there were more than 7,100 reported hate crimes last year. There were increases in attacks motivated by racial bias, religious bias and because of a victim's sexual orientation.

The report, released Tuesday, shows there was a nearly 23 percent increase in religion-based hate crimes. There was a 37 percent spike in anti-Jewish hate crimes.

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker says the report is a "call to action." He says the offenses were "despicable violations of our core values as Americans."

The FBI says although the number of attacks has increased, so has the number of law enforcement agencies reporting hate-crime data.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Fayetteville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Decatur
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events