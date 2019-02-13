Clear

FBI releases sketches of suspected victims of serial killer

The FBI released 16 images on Tuesday, drawn from memory by Samuel Little, who told authorities they are just some of the more than 90 people he killed over three decades.

Samuel Little admitted to killing a Decatur, Alabama woman in November.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 5:16 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 6:04 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

DALLAS (AP) - The FBI has released sketches of women and other information on a string of unsolved cold-case homicides that investigators say a serial killer admitted to carrying out.

The bureau updated on Wednesday information it had posted in November on its website. The update included recent drawings made by admitted serial killer Samuel Little, based on his memories of some of his victims.


Samuel Little

An FBI statement says Little targeted "marginalized and vulnerable women who were often involved in prostitution and addicted to drugs." The bureau hopes the information will generate tips and clues from the public that could help solve the dozens of unsolved homicides.

The FBI says the 78-year-old Little is in poor health and is expected to remain in a Texas prison.

-----

Samuel Little admitted to killing a Decatur, Alabama woman in November. For more information, click HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Decatur
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events