FBI raids home in Owens Cross Roads; 1 person arrested

The Madison County Sheriff's Office helped the FBI to enter a home in Owens Cross Roads on Friday.

Melanie Michelle Mills was taken into custody and has been charged with obstructing federal operations. Mills is now at the Madison County Jail and faces state charges.

Melanie Mills Melanie Mills

Her 18-year-old son was also in the home when the FBI entered. He is not facing any charges.

Computer devices and monitors were pulled out of the home by the FBI.

Owens Cross Roads Police Chief Jason Dobbins confirmed this is not a case involving child pornography, drugs or money laundering.

A neighbor we spoke to said that Mills is very unfriendly and keeps to herself. He also said that she doesn't like any cars parked near her house.

Mills has lived at the residence since 2010 and hasn't faced any state charges in the past.