Clear

US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast

Metro Nashville Police released a photo from 2nd Avenue that they said was connected to the explosion Christmas morning. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
Metro Nashville Police released a photo from 2nd Avenue that they said was connected to the explosion Christmas morning. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Investigators used DNA to link the man, identified as Anthony Quinn Warner, to the blast.

Posted: Dec 27, 2020 4:11 PM
Updated: Dec 27, 2020 5:35 PM
Posted By: Kimberlee Kruesi, Michael Balsamo and Eric Tucker, AP

The man believed to be responsible for the Christmas Day bombing that tore through downtown Nashville blew himself up in the explosion, and appears to have acted alone, federal officials said Sunday.

Investigators used DNA and other evidence to link the man, identified as Anthony Quinn Warner, to the mysterious explosion but said they have not determined a motive. Officials have received hundreds of tips and leads, but have concluded that no one other than Warner is believed to have been involved in the early morning explosion that damaged dozens of buildings.

“Nashville is considered safe,” said Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake .“There are no known threats against this city.”

In publicly identifying the suspect and his fate, officials disclosed a major breakthrough in their investigation even as they acknowledged the lingering mystery behind the explosion, which took place on a holiday morning well before downtown streets were bustling with activity and was accompanied by a recorded announcement warning anyone nearby that a bomb would soon detonate.

Then, for reasons that may never be known, the audio switched to a recording of Petula Clark’s 1964 hit “Downtown” shortly before the blast.

Investigators have not uncovered a singular motive for the act nor was it revealed why Warner had selected the particular location for the bombing, which damaged an AT&T building and has continued to wreak havoc on cellphone service and police and hospital communications in several Southern states as the company worked to restore service.

Warner, who public records show had experience with electronics and alarms and who had also worked as a computer consultant for a Nashville realtor, had been regarded as a person of interest in the bombing since at least Saturday when federal and local investigators converged on a home in suburban Nashville linked to him.

Federal agents could be seen looking around the property, searching the home and the backyard. A Google Maps image captured in May 2019 had shown a recreational vehicle similar to the one that exploded parked in the backyard, but it was not at the property on Saturday, according to an Associated Press reporter at the scene.

On Sunday morning, police formally named Warner as being under investigation.

Officials said their identification of Warner relied on several key pieces of evidence, including DNA found at the explosion site. Investigators had previously revealed that human remains had been found in the vicinity.

In addition, investigators from the Tennessee Highway Patrol recovered parts from the RV where the bomb was detonated among the wreckage from the blast, and were able to link the vehicle identification number to an RV that was registered to Warner, officials said.

“We’re still following leads, but right now there is no indication that any other persons were involved,” said Douglas Korneski, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Memphis field office. “We’ve reviewed hours of security video surrounding the recreation vehicle. We saw no other people involved.”

Police were responding to a report of shots fired Friday when they encountered the RV blaring a recorded warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes. Suddenly the warning stopped, and Clark’s hit “Downtown” started playing.

The RV exploded shortly afterward, sending black smoke and flames billowing from the heart of downtown Nashville’s tourist scene, an area packed with honky-tonks, restaurants and shops.

Buildings shook and windows shattered streets away from the explosion near a building owned by AT&T that lies one block from the company’s office tower, a landmark in downtown.

Forensic analysts were reviewing evidence collected from the blast site to try to identify the components of the explosives as well as information from the U.S. Bomb Data Center for intelligence and investigative leads, according to a law enforcement official who said investigators were examining Warner’s digital footprint and financial history, as well as a recent deed transfer of the home they searched in suburban Nashville.

The official, who was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity, said federal agents were examining a number of potential leads and pursuing several theories, including the possibility that the AT&T building was targeted.

Korneski said Sunday that officials were looking at any and all motives and were interviewing acquaintances of Warner’s to try to determine what may have motivated him.

Earlier Sunday, the officers who responded provided harrowing details, at times getting choked up reliving the moments that led up to the blast.

“This is going to tie us together forever, for the rest of my life,” Officer James Wells, who suffered some hearing loss due to the explosion, told reporters at a news conference. “Christmas will never be the same.”

Officer Brenna Hosey said she and her colleagues knocked on six or seven doors in nearby apartments to warn people to evacuate. She particularly remembered a startled mother of four children.

“I don’t have kids but I have cousins and nieces, people who I love who are small,” Hosey said, adding she had to plead with the family to leave the building as quickly as possible.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 53°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 51°
Fort Payne
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 44°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 343458

Reported Deaths: 4685
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson49278658
Mobile24668487
Madison21038179
Tuscaloosa17684216
Montgomery15438271
Shelby14880103
Baldwin12708151
Morgan1012487
Lee980074
Etowah961991
Calhoun9198149
Marshall883184
Houston687163
Cullman672570
DeKalb671058
Limestone647955
St. Clair619371
Lauderdale603968
Elmore594181
Walker5022133
Talladega491774
Jackson488434
Blount444658
Colbert440159
Autauga399946
Coffee339438
Dale316263
Franklin313536
Chilton281254
Covington279238
Dallas268539
Russell26826
Escambia251934
Tallapoosa229398
Clarke228325
Chambers220361
Marion199043
Lawrence192442
Pike189623
Winston187827
Marengo174026
Bibb173942
Pickens165626
Geneva158518
Butler144645
Barbour139832
Fayette138119
Hale137333
Cherokee136823
Randolph120830
Henry11608
Washington114924
Monroe110411
Clay110334
Lamar100915
Cleburne99316
Macon96030
Lowndes91732
Crenshaw89936
Wilcox85019
Conecuh82617
Bullock82520
Perry8249
Sumter81624
Greene62520
Choctaw48622
Coosa4777
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 560892

Reported Deaths: 6443
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby64356839
Davidson58897538
Knox30942265
Rutherford27407232
Hamilton26702253
Williamson17006118
Sumner15076196
Unassigned1464972
Out of TN1464761
Wilson11922118
Montgomery10951116
Sullivan10374167
Washington9769153
Blount926693
Maury8900100
Bradley864764
Sevier850563
Putnam8419114
Madison7667150
Robertson624971
Hamblen558678
Anderson537355
Greene525988
Tipton522551
Gibson480187
Coffee471764
Dickson446457
Bedford440757
Warren427433
Carter425379
Lawrence424355
Cumberland419648
McMinn418861
Roane409548
Dyer408967
Loudon397330
Jefferson368856
Monroe367852
Obion352467
Hawkins346152
Franklin336246
Fayette320345
Lincoln313031
Rhea302746
Weakley296641
Henderson281541
Hardeman278441
Marshall272328
Cheatham272122
Cocke267439
White266437
Carroll258748
Campbell257934
Lauderdale256028
Giles251760
Hardin250234
Macon249141
Wayne235216
Henry225534
Trousdale213112
Haywood212235
Overton209541
DeKalb200930
Smith200623
McNairy195137
Scott189820
Fentress183627
Hickman182126
Marion177525
Johnson175228
Grainger172123
Crockett156830
Claiborne155518
Bledsoe15309
Morgan145111
Chester143128
Lake137912
Unicoi137738
Cannon131810
Decatur130817
Union117412
Grundy115315
Benton114628
Humphreys113112
Lewis111419
Sequatchie111010
Polk110416
Jackson92418
Meigs92214
Stewart84519
Perry82923
Clay82323
Houston78221
Moore6556
Pickett53917
Van Buren5346
Hancock3164

Most Popular Stories

Community Events