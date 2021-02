The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the FBI at a house in Owens Cross Roads.

Member of the FBI have been seen walking in and out of the house on Blackwell Court in the Bristol Creek community.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said he can only say that the sheriff’s office is assisting the FBI in this location.

Owens Cross Roads Police Department also is there.

The department posted on its Facebook page that there is no danger to the community.