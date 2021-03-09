FBI, local authorities investigating at home in Arab

The FBI and local authorities are investigating at a house in Arab Tuesday afternoon.

Arab police are also at the scene on Brashiers Chapel Road.

An FBI representative said he’s unable to say anything other than that they're there as part of an ongoing investigation.

Neighbors said they saw authorities get there as early as 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

We’ve seen FBI agents loading boxes into their van, and one neighbor said he saw as many as 11 law enforcement vehicles outside the home at one point.

We have a reporter at the scene and are working to learn more.