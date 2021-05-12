FBI hosts explosions prevention workshop in Huntsvile

Everyone knows if you mix certain cleaning items together, there could be a bad chemical reaction from it. On Wednesday, the FBI held a training workshop to show how certain household items can be abused to make a bomb or an explosion.

The FBI knows the majority of people won't buy certain household items to create an explosive reaction, but they host these workshops to show how dangerous the materials can be.

“I think to me, how widespread and easily acquired so many dangerous materials are, and it really begs that the public be aware, people in retail in particularly, of how many folks could be acquiring dangerous materials," said Paul Franklin the President of FBI Birmingham Citizens Academy Alumni Association. "This puts us all at risk. We all need to know what to watch out for.”

Various first responder agencies and retail workers came to the workshop. A special agent with the FBI, John Bates, said their goal is to inform people what could happen if someone buys certain cleaning items all at once.

“Isn’t it better to find this before they’ve actually made the device or they’re looking to do it, or as what we’d call it the acquisition stage when they’re purchasing it," he said.

Franklin said he's thankful the FBI hosts these trainings because it helps people be more aware.

“There was one that went off that would have taken out a number of people, or a large amount of property that I measured out was a little more than 1/10 of an ounce of explosive material, it’s pretty terrifying how small amounts can do great amounts of harm."

Bates said their main goal is to help educate law enforcement on what could happen if they go to a scene and see certain materials mixed together.

You can reach out to local law enforcement or the FBI if you would like to attend one of these trainings.