Huntsville FBI employee found dead in North Carolina forest; likely drowned says medical examiner

A woman found dead in a North Carolina forest was identified as an FBI employee by the Graham County Sheriff's Office on Saturday.

Investigators identified her as Kathleen Polce Miller who was a forensic photographer in Huntsville. Her body was first discovered on October 7 in the Nantahala National Forest.

According to Graham County Medical Examiner James Hyde, the prelimnary cause of death is drowning. He said her husband is the one who discovered her body in the water and called 911.

WAAY 31 also reached out the United States Forest Service, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.

Multiple agencies are involved in the death investigation including the Graham County Sheriff's Office, the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation, the United States Forest Service and the Graham County District Attorney's Office.

The sheriff's office said the case is being investigated from a "criminal standpoint," but added that there isn't a danger to the greater public.

They added that more information would be released.