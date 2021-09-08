Clear

FBI creates image to help Decatur police ID body found in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 12:24 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Decatur Police Department hopes a newly created image helps it identify a woman whose body was found last year.

On July 31, 2020, officers responded to Wheeler Wildlife Refuge after a fisherman located human remains in the water, police said.

It has been determined that the victim is female, between 25 and 50 years old, 5’9” tall, and approximately 100 to 140 pounds. Her ethnicity is unknown

With help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a digital forensic reconstruction image of what the woman would have possibly looked like was created, police said.

Anyone who can identify the woman, or who has any other information regarding the case, is asked to call Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email smukaddam@decatur-al.gov

