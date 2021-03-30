FBI arrests Alabama garage owner in Capitol insurrection

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama garage owner has been arrested on charges of entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6.

Court records show 60-year-old Russell Dean Alford of Hokes Bluff was freed on a $5,500 bond after an initial court appearance on Monday. He was charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct and unlawfully demonstrating inside the Capitol.

Records show Alford was arrested after showing FBI agents photos and video he took while inside the building.

A public defender who was appointed to represent Alford declined comment.