FBI announces arrest of Huntsville man

The FBI announced Friday the arrest of a Huntsville man on multiple charges.

Deondre Cleveland Day, 20, was charged with first-degree robbery, witness intimidation, reckless endangerment and probation revocation.

In a news release, FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. said the arrest warrants were obtained by the Huntsville Police Department.

No information on the charges was released.

WAAY 31 has asked for more details but the FBI has yet to respond.

We do know Day was charged with attempted murder of a police officer in September. Read more about that HERE

Sharp said Day was arrested by members of the North Alabama Violent Crime Task Force (NAVCTF), the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force (GCRFTF) and the Huntsville Police Department Anticrime Unit.

The NAVCTF is sponsored by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is comprised of the Huntsville Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. The GCRFTF is sponsored by the United States Marshals Service and is comprised of the Huntsville Police Department, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sherriff’s Office, Alabama Office of Pardons and Paroles and the Alabama Department of Corrections.