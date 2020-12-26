FBI and ATF investigating explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning

FBI and the ATF are investigating an explosion in downtown Nashville that happened Christmas morning.

Here is a statement from Michael Knight with ATF:

"ATF is working with our local, state and federal public safety partners to create a timeline of events pertaining to the explosives incident which occurred on December 25th in Nashville, Tennessee. The timeline will include investigative and intelligence based leads from the time of the occurrence to present as well as reviewing historical information leading up to the incident. The public is encouraged to provide any information pertaining to this incident,

ATF specifically has extensive resources relating to fire and explosives investigations on site as well as a numerous ATF personnel offsite supporting this critical incident. In addition, the ATF United States Bomb Data Center which manages fire/explosives incident data from public safety departments nationwide is being utilized to determine any investigative or intelligence based leads that may be pertinent to this investigation.

The continual training in the area of explosives incidents occurs year round at the ATF National Center for Explosives Training and Research (NCETR) in Huntsville, Alabama. This training has prepared our public safety counterparts to methodically and safely process an explosive incident in a consistent manner."