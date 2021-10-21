FBI: Remains found in Florida park confirmed as Brian Laundrie

A comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie, according to the FBI.

Dental records were used to identify the remains.

Statement from the family of Gabby Petito: “Gabby’s family is not doing interviews or making a statement at this time. They are grieving the loss of their beautiful daughter. Gabby’s family will make a statement at the appropriate time and when they are emotionally ready.”

A lawyer for Laundrie's parents released this statement: "Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are indeed Brian’s. We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundrie’s privacy at this time."

Police on Wednesday recovered apparent human remains. Authorities also found items belonging to Laundrie, like a backpack and notebook, officials said.

Items found in the area had been underwater until recently.

Articles belonging to Laundrie were found Wednesday by his parents, said Stephen Bertolino, an attorney for Laundrie's family.

Bertolino said the articles were found while his parents searched off a trail that Laundrie frequented in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida, a nature park that's been the center of the search for Laundrie.

A massive search for Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old woman who went missing on a cross-country trip and who authorities confirmed as the body discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, has been ongoing.

Petito died by strangulation.