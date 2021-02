The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reports that its Drug Enforcement Unit and FBI are executing a search warrant assisted by Decatur S.W.A.T. at a home on the Corner of Danville and Targum roads in Danville.

There is a large police presence.

As of 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement tells WAAY 31 this is a drug raid and could last awhile.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.