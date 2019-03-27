FBI: Huntsville urgent care center under federal investigation

The FBI, Drug Enforcement Agency and Huntsville Police Department were at Phoenix Emergency Care Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation.

Paul E. Daymond of the FBI said that’s all he can confirm now.

Lt. Michael Johnson, Huntsville police spokesman, said he can’t provide any information because it is a federal law enforcement operation.

The clinic, located at 7105B Bailey Creek Circle in Huntsville, describes itself online as a “unique Walk-in Urgent Care Center that is a hybrid between a Hospital Emergency Department and a Doctor’s Office. Our mission is to provide patient-centered emergent, urgent, primary and preventive medical care. With Electronic Medical Records and wireless internet access, we have the patient’s chart and the world’s medical literature at the patient’s bedside.”

The site lists its services as Urgent Care, Occupational Medicine, Allergy Testing, Weight Loss, Addiction Therapy and Chronic Pain Management.

A man who said he was a patient at the center said he arrived Wednesday for an appointment and was turned away at the door without explanation.