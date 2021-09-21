Clear
FBI: Coroner identifies remains as Gabby Petito

Her body was discovered at a Wyoming national park over the weekend,

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 4:29 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) - The FBI says a county coroner has confirmed that human remains found in remote northern Wyoming along the border of Grand Teton National Park are those of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

Officials said Tuesday that the coroner determined her manner of death was homicide, but did not disclose a cause of death pending final autopsy results.

Police in North Port, Florida, say investigators have returned to a swampy preserve area to look for her 23-year-old boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

