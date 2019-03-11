FBI, Birmingham police increase reward offered for information in armored car holdup case

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Birmingham police announced Monday that a reward has been increased from $10,000 to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects responsible for a Brinks armored vehicle robbery on December 24, 2018.

The robbery happened at the BBVA Compass Bank at 201 Gadsden Highway in Birmingham around 8:15 a.m. while a Brinks armored vehicle security guard was servicing an ATM . The security guard had blocked the entrance and exit to the bank with the Brinks vehicle.



Officials say a gold-colored, four-door sedan then backed into a parking spot at a nearby fast food restaurant. Two black males approached the security guard while he was servicing the ATM, and one of them sprayed him with a chemical while the second suspect held him to the ground. The suspects returned to the vehicle with stolen money and left the scene.

According to law enforcement officials, the robbery suspects were dressed in dark clothing, neon vests similar to traffic control or construction vests and gloves.

Anyone with information about the robbery or persons of interest is asked to call the FBI at 205-326-6166 or Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777. Tips can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

The photos show four individuals that investigators would like to speak to in connection with the case.